VanEck Buys 10% Stake in Sibanye Gold

Sibanye Gold Ltd. (SGL.JO) said Friday that Van Eck Associates Corporation--a New York-based investment management company also known as VanEck--had acquired a significant stake in the company.

The Gold miner reported that VanEck acquired shares that amounted to 10.2% of all issued company stock, making it the second-largest individual shareholder according to FactSet. BCX Gold Investment Holdings Ltd. is the largest individual shareholder, with 13% according to FactSet.

Sibanye Gold has a market capitalization of 34.93 billion rand ($2.59 billion).

October 13, 2017 08:19 ET (12:19 GMT)