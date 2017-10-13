Bank of America Profit Climbs, Driven by Higher Interest Rates

Bank of America said its third-quarter profit rose 13% as higher interest rates helped the bank inch closer to meeting long-held profitability goals.

Wells Fargo Posts Weaker Earnings

Wells Fargo said third-quarter profit and revenue fell as the nation's third-largest bank by assets was hurt by a coming legal settlement and continues to struggle with fallout from last year's sales-practice scandal.

Monsanto, BASF Agree to New Restraints on Controversial Herbicide

Chemical makers Monsanto and BASF agreed to new restrictions on the use of a herbicide blamed for damaging millions of acres of U.S. crops this year.

PNC's Profit Rises on Growth in Commercial Lending

PNC's quarterly profit rose, bolstered by growth in commercial lending.

Hong Kong Regulator Drops Lawsuit Against UBS, Standard Chartered Over 2009 IPO

Hong Kong's securities regulator has dropped a lawsuit against UBS Group AG and Standard Chartered PLC over the banks' conduct in a 2009 initial public offering of a Chinese timber firm now in liquidation, according to people familiar with the matter.

Samsung's Leadership Crisis Deepens as CEO Plans Exit

The head of Samsung's components business, in a surprise move, announced plans to resign, acknowledging that the firm faces an "unprecedented crisis" and is struggling to find new growth prospects.

Kobe Steel Admits 500 Companies Misled in Scandal

The scandal at Kobe Steel involving falsified quality data continued to spiral Friday as the company admitted to misleading hundreds more customers and said the improprieties also took place at units in Malaysia, Thailand and China.

What's Old Is New Again at HP

About to close out its best showing in years, the question naturally hanging over HP Inc. is whether the storied tech company can pull off a repeat performance.

Uber Launches Appeal Against London Ban

Uber formally appealed the London transportation authority's decision to revoke its license to operate in the British capital, a move that allows it to continue working in the city until a final decision is made.

Chevron Loses Taste for Oil in Great Australian Bight

The U.S. company has abandoned plans for deep-water exploration wells in the 1,000-mile stretch of ocean off southern Australia, citing low oil prices.

