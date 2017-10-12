Utilities Up on Rate Hopes -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power-plant operators rose amid hopes of a reprieve on rate hikes this year.

"Despite potential noise from hurricanes, if incoming inflation data continue to disappoint policy makers, it would be certainly possible for more FOMC participants to join the dovish camp, calling for a pause in rate hikes this year," said analysts at brokerage Nomura Securities, in a research note.

Nuclear-plant builder Westinghouse Electric asked to tap its bankruptcy financing to shore up its global operations.

