USDA Supply/Demand: U.S. Soybeans And Products- Oct 12

U.S. Soybeans and Products Supply and Use (Domestic Measure)
==============================================================================
Item 2016/2017 2017/2018
prev Oct 12 prev Oct 12
==============================================================================
SOYBEANS Million acres
Area
Planted 83.4 83.4 89.5 90.2
Harvested 82.7 82.7 88.7 89.5
Bushels
Yield per harvested
acre 52.1 52.0 49.9 49.5
Million bushels
Beginning stocks 197 197 345 301
Production 4,307 4,296 4,431 4,431
Imports 25 22 25 25
Supply, total 4,528 4,515 4,801 4,757
Crushings 1,895 1,899 1,940 1,940
Exports 2,170 2,174 2,250 2,250
Seed 104 105 101 101
Residual 14 36 35 35
Use, total 4,183 4,214 4,326 4,326
Ending stocks 345 301 475 430
Avg farm prc ($/bu) 9.50 9.47 8.35-10.05 8.35-10.05
Million pounds
SOYBEAN OIL
Beginning stocks 1,687 1,687 1,827 1,632
Production 22,040 22,020 22,505 22,505
Imports 350 325 325 300
Supply, total 24,077 24,032 24,657 24,437
Domestic Disappearance 19,700 19,850 20,800 20,800
Biodiesel 6,050 6,200 7,000 7,000
Food,Feed & Other
Industrial 13,650 13,650 13,800 13,800
Exports 2,550 2,550 2,100 2,100
Use, total 22,250 22,400 22,900 22,900
Ending stocks 1,827 1,632 1,757 1,537
Avg farm prc (c/lb) 32.50 32.48 32.50 - 36.50 32.50 - 36.50
Thousand short tons
SOYBEAN MEAL
Beginning stocks 264 264 325 300
Production 44,611 44,636 46,075 46,100
Imports 350 350 300 300
Supply, total 45,225 45,250 46,700 46,700
Domestic 33,150 33,300 34,200 34,200
Exports 11,750 11,650 12,200 12,200
Use, total 44,900 44,950 46,400 46,400
Ending stocks 325 300 300 300
Avg farm prc ($/s.t) 315.00 316.88 290.00 - 330.00 290.00 - 330.00
==============================================================================
