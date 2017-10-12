On Our Radar

USDA Supply/Demand: U.S. Soybeans And Products- Oct 12

U.S. Soybeans and Products Supply and Use (Domestic Measure)

Item 2016/2017 2017/2018

prev Oct 12 prev Oct 12

SOYBEANS Million acres

Area

Planted 83.4 83.4 89.5 90.2

Harvested 82.7 82.7 88.7 89.5

Bushels

Yield per harvested

acre 52.1 52.0 49.9 49.5

Million bushels

Beginning stocks 197 197 345 301

Production 4,307 4,296 4,431 4,431

Imports 25 22 25 25

Supply, total 4,528 4,515 4,801 4,757

Crushings 1,895 1,899 1,940 1,940

Exports 2,170 2,174 2,250 2,250

Seed 104 105 101 101

Residual 14 36 35 35

Use, total 4,183 4,214 4,326 4,326

Ending stocks 345 301 475 430

Avg farm prc ($/bu) 9.50 9.47 8.35-10.05 8.35-10.05

Million pounds

SOYBEAN OIL

Beginning stocks 1,687 1,687 1,827 1,632

Production 22,040 22,020 22,505 22,505

Imports 350 325 325 300

Supply, total 24,077 24,032 24,657 24,437

Domestic Disappearance 19,700 19,850 20,800 20,800

Biodiesel 6,050 6,200 7,000 7,000

Food,Feed & Other

Industrial 13,650 13,650 13,800 13,800

Exports 2,550 2,550 2,100 2,100

Use, total 22,250 22,400 22,900 22,900

Ending stocks 1,827 1,632 1,757 1,537

Avg farm prc (c/lb) 32.50 32.48 32.50 - 36.50 32.50 - 36.50

Thousand short tons

SOYBEAN MEAL

Beginning stocks 264 264 325 300

Production 44,611 44,636 46,075 46,100

Imports 350 350 300 300

Supply, total 45,225 45,250 46,700 46,700

Domestic 33,150 33,300 34,200 34,200

Exports 11,750 11,650 12,200 12,200

Use, total 44,900 44,950 46,400 46,400

Ending stocks 325 300 300 300

Avg farm prc ($/s.t) 315.00 316.88 290.00 - 330.00 290.00 - 330.00

