Telecoms Down After AT&T Warning on Pay-TV -- Telecoms Roundup

Shares of telecommunications companies declined after one major television provider sounded the alarm on pay-television trends.

AT&T said it lost about 90,000 customers video subscribers in the third quarter, despite an increase of subscribers at its streaming-TV service, according to a securities filing.

The telecom services sector is the only one of the 10 on the Standard & Poor's 500 expected to see a decline in earnings for the third quarter, said analysts at Thomson Reuters.

October 12, 2017 16:43 ET (20:43 GMT)