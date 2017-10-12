Shell Buys Electric-Vehicle Charging Provider NewMotion

Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSB.LN) said Thursday that it is buying electric-vehicle charging provider NewMotion for an undisclosed sum.

NewMotion operates more than 30,000 private electric charge points for homes and businesses in the Netherlands, Germany, France and the U.K. It also provides access to a network of more than 50,000 public charge points across 25 European countries, serving more than 100,000 registered charge cards.

Shell said that NewMotion will continue business as part of the enlarged group, and that both companies will work together to maximize the synergies and opportunities on offer.

October 12, 2017 08:16 ET (12:16 GMT)