Fed on Track to Raise Rates Despite Weak Inflation, Minutes Show

Most Federal Reserve officials believed at their meeting last month that they would likely raise short-term interest rates again this year, though some said their decision would hinge on whether inflation picks up in coming months.

Start Of Fed Balance Sheet Drawdown Going Well, Fed's Bostic Says

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said the start to central bank balance sheet reduction is going well, in part because the economy is in a good place to deal with the shift in monetary policy.

Fed's Fischer Doesn't See Financial-Market Bubble

Departing Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer told NPR he doesn't think the central bank's policies are fueling a financial-market bubble, even as low interest rates can contribute to rising stock prices.

ECB's Praet Still Sees Insufficient Progress Toward Inflation Goal

A top European Central Bank official warned the bank has made "insufficient progress" toward its inflation target, injecting a note of caution as the ECB prepares to scale down its giant bond-buying program.

Supreme Court Hears Arguments in Case Against Jordan's Arab Bank

The Supreme Court on Wednesday weighed whether corporations can be sued under an 18th Century statute authorizing foreigners to file cases in U.S. courts alleging violations of international law.

Fed's Williams: Gradual Rate Rises Needed for Economy

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President John Williams reiterated his expectation the U.S. central bank will need to press forward with rate increases, although he offered no hints on the timing.

Fed's George: Rate Rises Needed to Ward Off Economic Overheating

Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Esther George shrugged off persistently weak inflation data as a major issue bedeviling policy makers and called for more rate increases to keep the economy from running off the rails.

WSJ Survey: Kevin Warsh Seen as Trump's Most Likely Pick to Lead Fed

Economists see former Fed governor Kevin Warsh as the most likely to be nominated by President Donald Trump to lead the Federal Reserve, followed by Janet Yellen and Jerome Powell, according to a Wall Street Journal survey.

IMF Identifies Nine Big Banks Likely to Struggle With Profitability

The International Monetary Fund said some of the world's largest financial institutions-including Deutsche Bank, Citigroup, Barclays and a few Japanese institutions-could struggle in coming years to remain sufficiently profitable.

AllianceBernstein Considers Moving Some Staff Away From New York

AllianceBernstein Holding LP is in talks to shift some staff out of New York in the latest example of money managers trying to cut expenses as investors plow money into index-tracking funds with lower fees.

October 12, 2017 00:15 ET (04:15 GMT)