Samsung Expects Another Quarter of Record Profits

Samsung Electronics, continuing to see roaring demand for its components, is forecasting third-quarter profits will be the company's highest ever.

HP Forecasts a Good 2018 for Profit

HP Inc. expects 2018 to be another good year, with profit projections beating Wall Street expectations, and it's pledging to continue to return most of its cash to shareholders.

Hostess Latest Food Maker to Plan Leadership Change

Hostess Brands Inc. joined the ranks of food companies changing leaders as Bill Toler said he plans to retire in March, just over a year after taking the Twinkie-maker public again.

Westinghouse Seeks to Tap Bankruptcy Loan to Shore Up Global Nuclear Business

Parts of Westinghouse Electric's global nuclear business are in urgent need of financial aid and the company is asking to tap its bankruptcy financing to shore them up.

Judge Issues Temporary Restraining Order in Energy Future-Vistra Tax Fight

A bankruptcy judge issued a temporary restraining order barring Vistra Energy from filing a tax return that runs afoul of an agreement reached as it exited from bankruptcy last year.

Star Fidelity Manager Fired Over Sexual Harassment Allegations

Gavin Baker, a star stock picker at Fidelity Investments, was fired last month after being accused of sexually harassing a junior female employee. Mr. Baker "strenuously" denies the allegations, according to his spokesman.

Cost Cuts, Credit-Card Lending Buoy Bank Earnings

Growth in credit-card lending and a tight rein on costs boosted third-quarter profits at J.P. Morgan Chase and Citigroup offsetting downbeat trading results and a still-challenging interest-rate environment.

Equifax Removes Webpage to Investigate Possible Hacking

Embattled Equifax Inc. has moved one of its webpages offline as the company looks into whether hackers tried to breach its systems this week.

New York Landlords Have to Work Harder to Profit From Airbnb

It is getting more difficult to turn a profit renting out a New York City apartment on Airbnb, according to a new study that could ease fears of landlords converting the city's housing stock into a sea of de facto hotel rooms.

Outcome, a Hot Tech Startup, Misled Advertisers With Manipulated Information, Sources Say

With funding from Goldman Sachs and Google's parent, the Chicago-based firm reported a $5.5 billion valuation. The company says it is reviewing allegations against employees and has strengthened policies.

