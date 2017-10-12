Let Your Teen Shop on Amazon (Without Going Nuts)

Parents: Is your teenager constantly bugging you to buy this and that off Amazon for them? We have some good news.

You can now add 13- to 17-year-olds to your Amazon account for free, giving them the freedom to shop and stream content on their own, while you keep tabs on what they're up to. Once you add a teen to your account, you can approve or deny every order they place, or set pre-approved spending limits.

"As a parent of a teen, I know how they crave independence, but at the same time that has to be balanced with the convenience and trust that parents need," Vice President of Amazon Households Michael Carr said in a statement. "We've listened to families and have built a great experience for both teens and parents."

Once you get it set up, you'll receive a text or email every time your teen orders something off Amazon. You can review the item, cost, shipping address, and payment information. Your teen can also include a personal note like "I need this book for class." Then, you can approve the order, or choose to cancel it.

For more information or to sign up, head here. Teens will create their own username and password and download the Amazon app to start shopping.

If you have a Prime membership, you can share those benefits with your teen at no additional cost, Amazon said. Prime offers free, two-day shipping on Amazon.com purchases; unlimited access to Prime Video, Prime Music, and Prime Reading; unlimited photo storage via Prime Photos; discounts on games; early access to Amazon's Lightning Deals; and special discounts at Whole Foods.

Meanwhile, Amazon also this week announced that college students can now subscribe to Prime for just $5.49 a month without an annual commitment, or half off. The offer is available to all college students enrolled in two- or four-year colleges in the US.

