Shares of energy producers declined as oil futures gave back some of their recent gains, threatening to drop below $50-a-barrel again.

Data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed a 2.7 million-barrel drop in crude-oil stocks last week, but traders focused on an increase in oil stored at the key hub of Cushing, Okla.

October 12, 2017 16:20 ET (20:20 GMT)