What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

Officials said the wildfires ripping through Northern California had left at least 17 people dead, more than 100 missing and 20,000 evacuated.

Catalonia's leader backed away from an immediate declaration of independence from Spain, slowing a headlong push for secession.

The NFL will consider requiring all personnel to stand for the national anthem, a move that could create a showdown with players.

Suspected North Korean hackers stole military secrets in a breach of Seoul's defense data system last year, officials said.

A shift in the timeline given for the Las Vegas massacre is fueling questions about the attack.

A House panel subpoenaed a research firm that compiled a dossier of unverified and unflattering information about Trump.

A Turkish court sentenced a Wall Street Journal reporter to prison, highlighting the increased targeting of journalists in Turkey.

The Supreme Court dismissed a case on Trump's order from March barring travel to the U.S. from six Muslim majority countries.

Kenya's opposition leader withdrew from a rerun of the presidential race, saying the vote wouldn't be fair.

The U.S. men's soccer team failed to qualify for a berth in the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

