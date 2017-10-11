IMF Identifies Nine Big Banks Likely to Struggle With Profitability

Continue Reading Below

The International Monetary Fund said some of the world's largest financial institutions-including Deutsche Bank, Citigroup, Barclays and a few Japanese institutions-could struggle in coming years to remain sufficiently profitable.

Delta Earnings Slip to $1.18 Billion

Delta Air Lines said the revenue environment was improving as it reported a dip in quarterly profit after hurricanes disrupted its network.

BlackRock Tops Earnings Forecasts

BlackRock beat earnings estimates in its third quarter as money continued flowing into its low-cost exchange-traded funds and risk management revenue rose.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

GE's Baker Hughes Recently Held Takeover Talks With Subsea 7 SA

General Electric's Baker Hughes recently held takeover talks with energy-services company Subsea 7, but the negotiations recently broke down over price.

Alibaba Sizes Up Facebook, Amazon With R&D Funding Splurge

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba says it will nearly triple spending on research and development, to more than $15 billion over the next three years, as it seeks to keep pace with Western rivals such as Alphabet and Amazon.

Aluminum Supplier Scandal Forces Toyota, Nissan to Check Car Safety

A scandal at one of Japan's biggest aluminum manufacturers is forcing customers including auto makers to check the safety of their products while heaping further scrutiny on corporate governance in the country.

Bridgewater Executive Shake-Up Continues; Parag Shah Departs

Bridgewater Associates parted ways with a longtime executive who served as a public face of the firm, as the world's largest hedge fund undergoes a continuing shake-up of its management.

Disruption at Budget Airlines Rattles European Air Travel

European travelers haven't had an easy ride of late. Monarch Airlines went belly up last week, stranding 100,000 mostly British passengers across Europe. And, for weeks now, Ryanair has been canceling thousands of flights.

Uber's India Rival Raises $1.1 Billion From Tencent, SoftBank

Indian ride-hailing startup Ola said it has raised $1.1 billion in a fundraising round led by Tencent, with Japan's SoftBank and new U.S. investors also participating in the round.

U.S. Firms Cheer-and Fear-Trump's China Trade Probe

U.S. business groups praised the Trump administration's investigation into China's trade practices, but cautioned that a heavy-handed probe could backfire, harming American firms.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 11, 2017 09:15 ET (13:15 GMT)