USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Oct 10

Springfield, IL Tue, Oct 10, 2017 USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News
Chicago Terminal Grain Report
To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago. The
following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators,
Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today.
Grain Bids Delivery Change Basis Change
SRW Wheat 4.2025-4.2525 30 Days DN 7.25-DN 4.25 -15Z to -10Z UP 1-UP 4
Soybeans 9.3000-9.3200 Spot DN 6.25 -36X to -34X UNCH
Soybeans 9.3000-9.3200 15-30 Days DN 6.25 -36X to -34X UNCH
Terminal Elevator Bids
Corn 3.1425-3.2025 Spot DN 0.75-UP 3.25 -35Z to -29Z UNCH-UP 4
Corn 3.1425-3.2025 15-30 Days DN 0.75-UP 3.25 -35Z to -29Z UNCH-UP 4
Processor Bids
Corn 3.2425-3.3925 Spot DN 0.75 -25Z to -10Z UNCH
Corn 3.2425-3.3425 15-30 Days DN 0.75 -25Z to -15Z UNCH
Changes are cents per bushel. Spot = up to 15 days
Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow
Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April,
K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December
Monthly Prices for: September 2017
SRW Wheat 4.2381
Processor Corn (Spot) 3.3240
Terminal Corn (Spot) 3.2145
Soybeans (Spot) 9.4264
Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL
David Humphreys 217-782-4925 SpringField.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov
In state only toll free 888-458-4787
www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/gx_gr110.txt
www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage
October 10, 2017 16:19 ET (20:19 GMT)