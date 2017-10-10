Pfizer Reviews Consumer Healthcare Business Options; Could Include Spinoff or Sale

Pfizer Inc. said Tuesday that it could explore a sale or spinoff of its business that produces Advil, Centrum and Emergen-C.

Pfizer said its options for the Consumer Healthcare division, one of the biggest businesses for over-the-counter health-care products in the world, could include a full or partial separation. A decision on how to proceed will be made next year, the company said, adding that it could decide to retain the business.

Shares in Pfizer, which are up 11% so far this year, rose 1% in premarket trading to $36.50.

"Although there is a strong connection between Consumer Healthcare and elements of our core biopharmaceutical businesses, it is also distinct enough from our core business that there is potential for its value to be more fully realized outside the company," Chief Executive Ian Read said in prepared remarks.

The division brought in $3.4 billion in revenue last year -- about 6.4% of Pfizer's total revenue -- and operates in more than 90 countries.

The company's largest segment by revenue is innovative health, which took in $29.2 billion in 2016 and produces drugs including Viagra.

