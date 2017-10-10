Oil Climbs After Saudi Arabia Plans Export Cuts

Continue Reading Below

Oil prices rose after Saudi Arabia's plans to cut monthly exports in November renewed faith in the major oil producer's efforts to drain global stocks.

Oil Market Rebalancing Accelerated Last Four Months, Says OPEC Head

The pace of rebalancing in global oil markets has accelerated in the past four months with the extension in the production cap agreement led by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, the head of the oil cartel said Tuesday.

EPA to Withdraw Power Plant Rules

The Trump administration Tuesday will formally withdraw federal limits on carbon emissions at power plants, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt said, triggering the next stage of what is likely a yearslong fight over the Obama administration's centerpiece for slowing climate change.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Helix Energy Solutions Is Exploring Strategic Alternatives

Offshore energy company Helix Energy Solutions Group is exploring strategic alternatives.

Saudi Aramco Cuts November Crude-Oil Allocation

Saudi Arabia has cut its crude-oil allocations for November by 560,000 barrels per day, an energy ministry spokesman said, despite strong demand from international seaborne customers and as the kingdom tries to rein in a global supply glut.

Saudi Aramco on Track for IPO in 2018, CEO Says

Amin Nasser, the chief executive of Saudi Arabian Oil Co., said that the oil giant was on track with its planned initial public offering for 2018, though he didn't elaborate on the timing and where the listing would take place.

The Truth Is Catching Up With Tesla

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is a visionary, which has endeared him to Wall Street analysts and investors alike, but there is a fine line between setting aggressive goals and misleading shareholders.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Fell by Two in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by two in the past week to 748, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes Inc.

Sembcorp Marine Sells Nine Drilling Rigs for Over $1.3 Billion

Sembcorp Marine said it has signed a deal worth over $1.3 billion with Borr Drilling to sell nine jack-up oil drilling rigs.

Iran Officials Refuse to Revise Nuclear Agreement

Iranian officials are refusing to make any changes to the landmark 2015 nuclear deal signed with six world powers, as President Trump weighs whether to declare that Tehran isn't complying with the accord.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 10, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)