P&G Says Peltz Has Lost Bid for Board Seat; He Disagrees

Procter & Gamble said preliminary results of a shareholder vote showed activist investor Nelson Peltz had lost his bid for a board seat, but he said he would wait for certified results of the close vote.

Equifax Hack Disclosed Driver's License Data for More Than 10 Million

Driver's license data for around 10.9 million Americans were compromised during the breach of Equifax Inc.'s systems, according to people familiar with the matter.

Pfizer Reviews Options for Consumer Healthcare Business

Pfizer is exploring a sale or spin-off of its consumer-health business, the pharmaceutical company's latest move to double down on prescription-drug sales and a potential prelude to more deal-making.

Honeywell to Spin Off Units Into Two Stand-Alone Companies

Honeywell International plans to spin off its home and transportation businesses into two new separate companies, a first effort to streamline the conglomerate under new CEO Darius Adamczyk.

For Time Inc.'s Magazines, Fewer Copies Is the Way Forward

The publisher is cutting back on the circulation and frequency of some of its biggest titles, part of a far-reaching cost-reduction and restructuring program meant to ensure the profitability of its core brands.

'Passive' Investing Frenzy Pushes Vanguard to $4.7 Trillion in Assets

Investors plowed nearly $300 billion into Vanguard Group funds in the first nine months of this year, nearly matching flows into the firm for all of 2016 in the latest affirmation of the primacy of low-cost 'passive' investing.

Hyundai Changes the Way Its Dealers Sell Cars

Hyundai Motor, aiming to shake up the way its dealers sell cars, will now offer to conduct test drives at a person's home or at a location of their choosing and sell its cars with a rare three-day money back guarantee.

Apple Strikes Deal With Spielberg's Amblin for 'Amazing Stories' Reboot

Apple is betting on acclaimed director and producer Steven Spielberg for its first major foray into creating original video content.

Dow Jones Newswires Publishes Erroneous Test Headlines

A systems error during a technology test Tuesday inadvertently published scores of erroneous test headlines and articles on Dow Jones Newswires.

Dell Bets $1 Billion on 'Internet of Things'

Dell is joining the crowded field of companies wagering big money on the so-called Internet of Things, as the computing giant looks for new avenues of growth amid a shift in corporate spending to the cloud.

