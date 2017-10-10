Malaysia's September Palm Oil Exports 1.52 Million Tons; Up 1.8% -MPOB

Malaysia's palm oil exports were up 1.8% on month at 1.52 million metric tons in September, the Malaysian Palm Oil Board said.

The following are details of the September crop data and revised numbers for August, issued by MPOB:

September August Change

On Month

Crude Palm Oil Output 1,779,924 1,810,551 Dn 1.69%

Palm Oil Exports 1,515,304 1,488,194 Up 1.82%

Palm Kernel Oil Exports 88,439 92,438 Dn 4.33%

Palm Oil Imports 41,173 41,661 Dn 1.17%

Closing Stocks 2,019,018 1,941,717 Up 3.98%

Crude Palm Oil 1,066,468 1,056,287 Up 0.96%

Processed Palm Oil 952,550 885,430 Up 7.58%

