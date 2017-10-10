Exxon Reports Maintenance at Illinois Refinery

Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) said Tuesday that units at its refinery near Joliet, Illinois, have begun scheduled tune-ups that were supposed to start last month, but were postponed due to Hurricane Harvey.

"Several units at the Joliet Refinery are undergoing planned maintenance beginning Oct. 9, 2017," the company said in an email. "The work was originally scheduled to begin in early September but was deferred because of the temporary supply impacts related to Hurricane Harvey. Customer commitments are being met."

The 239,000-barrel-a-day Joliet refinery, built in 1972, is located 40 miles southwest of Chicago. Exxon says on its website the daily production of gasoline and diesel fuel at Joliet is "enough to drive an average car around the world more than 7,000 times."

October 10, 2017 13:19 ET (17:19 GMT)