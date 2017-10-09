What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (October 9, 2017).

The U.S. stepped up behind-the-scenes pressure on nations around the world to curb dealings with North Korea.

The White House laid out its border-enforcement demands in exchange for a deal to back new "Dreamers" legislation.

The Army is preparing to unveil an approach for fighting wars that combines space, cyberspace and traditional combat.

Pence attended and then left the Indianapolis Colts game in response to players protesting during the national anthem.

Hurricane Nate weakened to a tropical depression as it moved inland, bringing heavy rains to Mississippi and Alabama.

The U.S. and Turkey stopped issuing nonimmigrant visas to each others' citizens as differences between the NATO allies escalated into measures that could affect travelers.

The son of a man who died in the Las Vegas massacre is asking a Nevada court to freeze the gunman's assets so that he and other victims can pursue claims.

Trump will sign an executive order to start lifting some insurance rules set by the ACA, in the aftermath of failed efforts to repeal the law.

Hundreds of thousands of Spaniards gathered in Barcelona to decry Catalonia's secessionist push.

