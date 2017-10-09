Global Economy Week Ahead: Fed Minutes, U.S. Inflation, IMF Meetings

The week ahead includes the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's September meeting, data on U.S. inflation, and the gathering of central bankers and finance officials for the International Monetary Fund and World Bank fall meetings in Washington.

Stocks Rise as Investors Brush Off Tensions

Stocks resumed their march higher with investors largely brushing off a host of geopolitical tensions. Futures pointed to a 0.1% opening gain for the S&P 500 and the Stoxx Europe 600 edged up after its biggest daily decline in a month.

ECB: Banks' Capital Buffers Are Big Enough to Cope With Higher Rates

Eurozone banks won't be required to raise fresh capital to guard against a sudden increase in interest rates, according to the European Central Bank.

China Sep Caixin Services PMI at 21-Month Low

Growth in activity in China's service sector slowed sharply in September, a private gauge showed Monday, in contrast with official data showing a faster pace of activity.

China Forex Reserves Rise for Eighth Straight Month

The country's foreign-exchange reserves for September rose to $3.109 trillion, the highest level since October 2016.

Ten Years Ago, the S&P 500 Hit Its Pre-Crisis Peak

Why Investors Should Care About Trump Tax Cuts' Fairness

Whether the rich would be the biggest beneficiaries of tax-reform efforts is a matter of fierce political debate. But they would likely be among its first beneficiaries, and for investors that alone would matter.

Foreigners Flocking to Stocks in China

Foreigners' buying of Chinese stocks this year has topped the combined level of 2015 and 2016.

Brexit Poses Risk to U.K.'s Existing Economic Order

The British people didn't vote for a revolution. They simply voted to leave the European Union. But senior figures across the political spectrum believe that a revolution is what Britain is getting.

ECB May Choose a Long, Slow Goodbye to Extraordinary Stimulus

The ECB's October date with destiny is looming. Investors are wondering by how much the central bank's monthly bond purchases will be scaled back. But how long purchases run matters as much as how big they are.

