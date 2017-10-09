Google Unearths Russia-Backed Ads Related to Politics on Its Platforms

Google found that Russian-linked entities bought tens of thousands of dollars worth of politically motivated ads on its platform before and after the U.S. election.

GE Gives Activist Trian a Seat on the Board

Bowing to mounting pressure, General Electric is giving activist investor Trian Fund Management a seat on its board as the struggling industrial company looks for ways to revamp its operations and reverse its slumping stock price.

GM's Conundrum: Too Many Factories Making Slow-Selling Cars

Despite its drastic downsizing a decade ago under a federally funded bailout, General Motors again finds itself with too many U.S. factories that can turn out too many vehicles, particularly slow-selling passenger cars.

Los Angeles Times Hires Lewis D'Vorkin as Editor in Chief

The Los Angeles Times has hired media veteran Lewis D'Vorkin as editor in chief, as parent company Tronc continues to shake up management of its flagship newspaper.

ESPN Suspends Jemele Hill for Tweets Aimed at Sponsors

ESPN suspended network host Jemele Hill for violating its social media policy, after she advocated a boycott of Dallas Cowboys sponsors who are also ESPN sponsors, according to a person familiar with the situation.

California Bill Requires Greater Drug Price Transparency

California Gov. Jerry Brown signed a bill into law Monday that requires pharmaceutical companies to give notice before raising prices on certain drugs, placing the state at the center of the debate over costs of prescription drugs.

Helix Energy Solutions Is Exploring Strategic Alternatives

Offshore energy company Helix Energy Solutions Group is exploring strategic alternatives.

United Technologies Hires Judy Marks to Lead Otis Elevator Manufacturing

United Technologies Corp. has hired Judy Marks, chief executive of Siemens AG's U.S. unit, to lead its Otis elevator and escalator manufacturing business.

Unilever Apologizes for Dove Ad

Critics deemed the spot racist for showing a black woman morphing into a white woman.

Germany's Eurex Makes Profit-Share Move

German clearinghouse Eurex Monday said it is setting up a profit-sharing system with some of the world's biggest investment banks, in an unusual attempt to claw business away from the City of London ahead of Brexit.

