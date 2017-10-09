Materials Stocks Down On Retreat From Cyclical Bets - Materials Roundup

Shares of commodities producers ticked down as traders backed off bets on cyclical sectors. Gold futures rose as unease about tensions between the U.S. and Turkey, and ongoing risk of war in North Korea, propped up traditional safe havens. Germany proxy advisory DSW recommended investors in industrial-gas concern Linde withhold support for the merger deal with U.S. rival Praxair at the current price.
