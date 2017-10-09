Bank of France Survey Shows 3Q GDP Rose 0.5% on Quarter

French economic growth in the third quarter will keep the pace it set in the first half of the year, a Bank of France survey showed Monday.

The eurozone's second-largest economy will post on-quarter growth of 0.5% in the third quarter, as it did in the first two quarters of 2017, according to business activity indicators for September, the central bank said.

Industrial production grew moderately in September, while the services sector registered "robust growth" and the construction sector "firmed," the Bank of France said.

Business sentiment indicators in manufacturing and services were unchanged in September. The indicator in construction rose one point to 104 from 103.

