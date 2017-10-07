What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (October 7, 2017).

Continue Reading Below

Three top GE executives, all lieutenants of ex-CEO Immelt, are leaving as new chief Flannery moves abruptly to clean out the leadership ranks of the struggling firm.

Major portions of Tesla's Model 3 were being banged out by hand as recently as early September, contributing to a production shortfall in the third quarter.

The Dow and the S&P 500 slipped Friday but both indexes notched their fourth straight week of gains.

The Nordstrom family is scrambling to salvage its plan to take the retailer private after running into trouble raising financing.

Kellogg plans to buy protein-bar company Rxbar for $600 million, as it seeks to offset falling sales of processed products.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Individual investors are expected to play a key role in Tuesday's vote on Peltz's campaign for a P&G board seat.

MSCI cautioned in an August 2016 report that there were signs Equifax was failing to protect its data.

AOL Instant Messenger, now owned by Verizon, is shutting down Dec. 15.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 07, 2017 02:47 ET (06:47 GMT)