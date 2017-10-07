October's Not as Bleak as Its Reputation for Stock Markets

Some of the stock market's most memorable downturns have occurred in October, including historic crashes in 1929, 1987 and 2008. But in most other years, the month has been surprisingly calm.

Since 1946, October's average return ranks in the middle of the pack, sixth out of 12 months. November and December occupy the top two spots.

When looking at a time series of 10-year averages, October's returns are dragged down by the crashes in 1929 and 1987, but otherwise they're near the norm.

Stocks have gotten off to a fast start this October, rising to a string of new highs.

October 07, 2017 10:07 ET (14:07 GMT)