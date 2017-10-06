On Our Radar

U.S. Commerce Department Backs Boeing on Bombardier Pricing

By Doug Cameron Features Dow Jones Newswires

U.S. trade officials on Friday sought to impose additional tariffs on imports of Bombardier Inc. jetliners following a complaint from Boeing Co.

The Commerce Department ruled in favor of a complaint from Boeing and said it would add an 80% tariff to the cost of the new Bombardier CSeries jet. The jet's sale to Delta Air Lines Inc. last year prompted a complaint from the U.S. aerospace giant.

The latest decision covered alleged price dumping after the Commerce Department last month ruled Canada-based Bombardier had received unfair state subsidies and slapped a 220% tariff on CSeries imports.

A final decision on any duty is expected next year. Canada and Bombardier have both refuted the allegations. A spokesman for Bombardier couldn't be immediately reached for comment on the latest decision.

The twin rulings have inflamed a simmering trade spat with Canada, with the United Kingdom also criticizing Boeing's stance. Bombardier has a large aerospace plant in Northern Ireland.

