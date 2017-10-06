U.S. Commerce Department Backs Boeing on Bombardier Pricing

U.S. trade officials on Friday sought to impose additional tariffs on imports of Bombardier Inc. jetliners following a complaint from Boeing Co.

The Commerce Department ruled in favor of a complaint from Boeing and said it would add an 80% tariff to the cost of the new Bombardier CSeries jet. The jet's sale to Delta Air Lines Inc. last year prompted a complaint from the U.S. aerospace giant.

The latest decision covered alleged price dumping after the Commerce Department last month ruled Canada-based Bombardier had received unfair state subsidies and slapped a 220% tariff on CSeries imports.

A final decision on any duty is expected next year. Canada and Bombardier have both refuted the allegations. A spokesman for Bombardier couldn't be immediately reached for comment on the latest decision.

The twin rulings have inflamed a simmering trade spat with Canada, with the United Kingdom also criticizing Boeing's stance. Bombardier has a large aerospace plant in Northern Ireland.

October 06, 2017 13:54 ET (17:54 GMT)