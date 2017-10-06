Hurricane-Battered U.S. Shed 33,000 Jobs in September

The U.S. labor market shed jobs for the first time in seven years in September, suggesting the economy took a hit from hurricanes in Florida and Texas.

IMF, World Bank Leaders: Now Is the Time to Prepare for a Future Downturn

Global policy makers are becoming complacent during a moment of calm, doing too little to prepare their economies for a future downturn, the leaders of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank said.

U.S. Stock Futures Hold Steady Despite Weak Jobs Report

U.S. stock futures held steady, while the dollar and Treasury yields rose after data showed the labor market lost jobs for the first time in seven years.

Brazil Inflation Rate at 0.16% in September

Brazil's consumer prices remained weak in September, reinforcing prospects of further reductions in borrowing costs to shore up a feeble economy.

U.S. Crude Prices Fall as Another Storm Approaches

Oil prices were mixed as investors waited to see the potential impact of Tropical Storm Nate on U.S. Gulf Coast oil infrastructure.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index Still Has Room to Run

Asia's star performer of 2017 has joined the club of stock indexes hitting multidecade or record highs, as Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index topped 2015 highs, revisiting levels last seen a decade ago.

No End in Sight for Stocks' Longest Streak in 20 Years

Stocks continue their steady march higher, notching milestones not seen in more than 20 years, yet many investors see few obstacles to the seemingly endless run.

German Manufacturing Orders Surge

Orders for German manufacturers rose 3.6% in August, reflecting a solid upswing in this important sector.

Trading Database Could Be Delayed Due to Data-Security Hitches

U.S. exchanges overseeing the creation of a vast database of stock and options trades have discussed whether to delay its mid-November launch because the project's contractor hasn't met key data-security milestones, according to people familiar with the matter.

