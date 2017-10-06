Facebook Cut Russia Out of April Report on Election Influence

Facebook cut references to Russia from a public report in April about manipulation of its platform around the presidential election because of concerns among the company's lawyers and members of its policy team, according to people familiar with the matter.

Yum China Looks to KFC For Next CEO

Yum China Holdings is turning to its KFC leadership for its next chief executive, tapping the one-time president of KFC China to take the reins next year.

Ammo Maker Vista Outdoor Names New CEO

Firearm and ammunition maker Vista Outdoor Inc. tapped Christopher Metz, the former head of a recreational-vehicle company, to be its next leader.

Data-Center Firm Switch Prices IPO Above Range

The data-center company that powers businesses of Amazon.com Inc., eBay Inc. and other tech companies is the latest to cash in on a renewed interest among investors in technology IPOs.

Shareholders Approve Ensco-Atwood Oceanics Merger

A majority of shareholders of both Ensco PLC and Atwood Oceanics Inc. gave the green light to an all-share merger of the two offshore-drilling companies.

Honeywell Pursues Acquisition of Evoqua Water Technologies

Honeywell is pursuing an acquisition of water-filtration company Evoqua Water Technologies, which is laying the groundwork for an IPO, according to people familiar with the matter.

TransCanada Nixes Two Pipelines

TransCanada Corp'. s decision to end development of two Canadian energy pipelines is another setback for Canadian energy producers, who have been clamoring to get their landlocked oil and gas to markets in Europe and Asia and reduce dependence on the U.S.

Dannon Ends Ad Deal With Panthers' Cam Newton After Sexist Comment

Yogurt-maker Dannon Co. was shocked and disheartened by the comments by Cam Newton and has ended its ad deal with the athlete.

Corona Is the New King of Beers

Constellation Brands, the U.S. distributor of Corona and Modelo, reported a 13% jump in beer sales in the summer months

Penn National, Pinnacle Entertainment Consider Merger

Penn National Gaming has been in merger discussions with rival casino operator Pinnacle Entertainment, according to people familiar with the matter.

