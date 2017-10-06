Materials Down As Dollar Rises On Jobs - Materials Roundup

Shares of commodities producers fell as the dollar rose against other currencies, buoyed by jobs data that showed accelerated wage growth. Large sugar surpluses for the foreseeable future mean that even though the commodity currently costs more to produce than to buy, price weakness may persist, according to one brokerage. "We agree that having prices below marginal cost implies more upside than downside, but we believe it is too early to play a commodity normalization for 2020," said analysts at brokerage Morgan Stanley, in a research note.
