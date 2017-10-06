French Trade and Current Account Deficits Narrow

France's current account and trade deficits narrowed in August as the country's exports strengthened, statistics showed Friday.

Continue Reading Below

France's goods trade deficit fell to 4.5 billion euros ($5.3 billion) in August from EUR5.9 billion in July on higher exports of aeronautical equipment, industrial machinery and agricultural output, the country's customs office said.

France's current account deficit--which also measures flows of services and revenues--fell to EUR1.5 billion in August, from EUR4.3 billion in July, the Bank of France said. The services surplus rose to EUR800 million from EUR100 million in July.

-Write to William Horobin at william.horobin@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 06, 2017 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)