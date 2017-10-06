CRH PLC Acquisition update - Ash Grove Cement

TIDMCRH

06 October 2017

Acquisition update - Ash Grove Cement

On 21 September 2017, CRH plc announced that it had reached an agreement to acquire Ash Grove Cement Company ("Ash Grove"), a leading US cement manufacturer headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas, for a total consideration of US$3.5 billion. The proposed transaction remains subject to Ash Grove shareholder and regulatory approvals.

CRH notes the announcement made by Ash Grove on 5 October 2017 and in particular that the period for obtaining Ash Grove shareholder approval has been extended.

