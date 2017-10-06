Canada Adds 10,000 Jobs in September, Unemployment Rate Unchanged at 6.2%

Canadian employment rose in September for a 10th straight month and workers' wages increased at their fastest pace in over 17 months. The country's jobless remain unchanged from the previous month, sitting at a post-crisis low.

The Canadian economy added a net 10,000 jobs in September on a seasonally-adjusted basis, Statistics Canada said Friday, as an outsized gain in full-time employment was offset by a steep decline in part-time work. September's increase was just below the consensus call for a 12,000 advance, according to economists at Royal Bank of Canada.

On a year-over-year basis, Canadian employment increased 319,700, or 1.8%, with nearly all of the new jobs created over the past 12 months of the full-time variety, which tend to offer higher pay and steady benefits.

The unemployment rate in September stood at 6.2%, matching market expectations and a low last reached in October, 2008. When using U.S. Labor Department methodology, Canada's jobless rate in September was 5.1%.

