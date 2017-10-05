UK New Car Registrations Slide 9.3% in September -- Market Talk

0830 GMT - U.K. new car registrations fall sharply in the key month of September for the first time in six years, according to the SMMT industry body. New registrations fell 9.3% to 426,170 units, it says. "Business and political uncertainty is reducing buyer confidence, with consumers and businesses more likely to delay big ticket purchases," says Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive. The figures show a fall in registrations of petrol vehicles of 1.2%, with diesel declining by 21.7%, while demand for alternatively fuelled vehicles was up 41%. Year-to-date, new car registrations have fallen 3.9%. (jessica.fleetham@wsj.com)
October 05, 2017 04:45 ET (08:45 GMT)