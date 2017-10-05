On Our Radar

S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis

Chicago Mercantile Exchange December S&P 500 Futures

2537.93 -- second pivot point resistance

2536.50 - - lifetime high

2536.50 - - previous day's high

2536.20 -- previous day's close

2535.37 -- first pivot point resistance

2529.00 - - previous day's low

2528.20 - - 4-day moving average

2527.87 - - first pivot point support

2522.93 - - second pivot point support

2513.01 - - 9-day moving average

2505.53 - - 18-day moving average

2482.70 -- previous month's high

2449.36 -- 100-day moving average

2424.50 - - previous month's low

1382.70 -- lifetime low

77.18 - - relative strength index (RSI), Oct 4

76.46 - - relative strength index (RSI), Oct 3

74.49 - - relative strength index (RSI), Oct 2

71.27 - - relative strength index (RSI), Sep 29

CME Nasdaq-100 December Futures

6025.75 -- lifetime high

6020.00 - - second pivot point resistance

6015.50 - previous day's high

6009.25 - - first pivot point resistance

6004.25 -- previous month's high

6004.00 - - previous day's close

5983.25 - - first pivot point support

5979.50 -- previous day's low

5968.47 -- 18-day moving average

5968.00 -- second pivot point support

5950.22- - 9-day moving average

5760.00 -- previous month's low

4646.25 -- lifetime low

58.58 - - relative strength index (RSI), Oct 4

57.90 - - relative strength index (RSI), Oct 3

55.75 - - relative strength index (RSI), Oct 2

55.69 - - relative strength index (RSI), Sep 29

50.76 - - relative strength index (RSI), Sep 28

October 05, 2017 08:14 ET (12:14 GMT)