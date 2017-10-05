S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis

Chicago Mercantile Exchange December S&P 500 Futures
Continue Reading Below
2537.93 -- second pivot point resistance
2536.50 - - lifetime high
2536.50 - - previous day's high
2536.20 -- previous day's close
2535.37 -- first pivot point resistance
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
2529.00 - - previous day's low
2528.20 - - 4-day moving average
2527.87 - - first pivot point support
2522.93 - - second pivot point support
2513.01 - - 9-day moving average
2505.53 - - 18-day moving average
2482.70 -- previous month's high
2449.36 -- 100-day moving average
2424.50 - - previous month's low
1382.70 -- lifetime low
77.18 - - relative strength index (RSI), Oct 4
76.46 - - relative strength index (RSI), Oct 3
74.49 - - relative strength index (RSI), Oct 2
71.27 - - relative strength index (RSI), Sep 29
==============================================================
CME Nasdaq-100 December Futures
6025.75 -- lifetime high
6020.00 - - second pivot point resistance
6015.50 - previous day's high
6009.25 - - first pivot point resistance
6004.25 -- previous month's high
6004.00 - - previous day's close
5983.25 - - first pivot point support
5979.50 -- previous day's low
5968.47 -- 18-day moving average
5968.00 -- second pivot point support
5950.22- - 9-day moving average
5760.00 -- previous month's low
4646.25 -- lifetime low
58.58 - - relative strength index (RSI), Oct 4
57.90 - - relative strength index (RSI), Oct 3
55.75 - - relative strength index (RSI), Oct 2
55.69 - - relative strength index (RSI), Sep 29
50.76 - - relative strength index (RSI), Sep 28
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
October 05, 2017 08:14 ET (12:14 GMT)