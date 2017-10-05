Materials Higher, Gold Weak on Jobs, Rate Bets -- Materials Roundup

Shares of commodities producers rose as investors positioned themselves for solid jobs growth and increased interest rates.

Gold futures, among the most rate-sensitive commodities, continued a prolonged retreat, falling for the sixth time in eight sessions to a near two-month low. The precious metal is now roughly 5% below its September peak, reflecting a change in outlook on Federal Reserve policy.

Russian metals tycoon Oleg Deripaska's EN+ Group plans to raise about $1.5 billion through an initial public offering in November, the biggest listing of a Russian company since the annexation of Crimea in 2014. Mr. Deripaska's company owns power and aluminum assets in Russia.

Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 05, 2017 17:22 ET (21:22 GMT)