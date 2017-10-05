On Our Radar

Materials Higher, Gold Weak on Jobs, Rate Bets -- Materials Roundup

Features Dow Jones Newswires

Shares of commodities producers rose as investors positioned themselves for solid jobs growth and increased interest rates.

Continue Reading Below

Gold futures, among the most rate-sensitive commodities, continued a prolonged retreat, falling for the sixth time in eight sessions to a near two-month low. The precious metal is now roughly 5% below its September peak, reflecting a change in outlook on Federal Reserve policy.

Russian metals tycoon Oleg Deripaska's EN+ Group plans to raise about $1.5 billion through an initial public offering in November, the biggest listing of a Russian company since the annexation of Crimea in 2014. Mr. Deripaska's company owns power and aluminum assets in Russia.

Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 05, 2017 17:22 ET (21:22 GMT)