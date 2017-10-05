Financials Higher on Rate Bets -- Financials Roundup

Banks, lenders and other financial companies rose amid bets jobs data would support an aggressive rate-increase cycle.

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President John Williams said he anticipates one further interest-rate increase this year and three more in 2018, a more aggressive program than futures markets had priced in until recently.

Shares of the SPDR Select Sector Financial exchange-traded fund, a basket of banks, lenders and financial institutions, rose by more than 1% to its highest level since the financial crisis.

October 05, 2017 17:11 ET (21:11 GMT)