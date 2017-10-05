Diesel Cars Lose Further Market Share in Germany

The share of new cars sold with diesel engines in Germany fell in September from a year earlier, according to data published Thursday, amid continuing concern about emissions.

The 104,520 new diesel cars sold accounted for 36% of new registrations, which closely corresponds with sales, from 45% in September 2016, said KBA, Germany's federal motor transport authority. Gasoline-fueled vehicles rose to 60% of total new car sales, the authority said.

Diesel cars have been losing market share in Germany in the wake of the emissions cheating scandal at Volkswagen AG (VOW.XE) that started roughly two years ago. Since then, public concern has grown, with some politicians calling for a ban on diesel-powered autos.

Overall car sales in Germany fell 3% in September to 288,100 vehicles, according to data published by German car makers' association VDA on Wednesday.

