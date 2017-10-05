Correction to U.S Consumer Spending Article on Sept. 29

The U.S. Commerce Department's personal-consumption expenditures price index rose 0.2% in August from a month earlier. "U.S. Consumer Spending Soft in August -- Update" at 11:38 a.m. ET, "U.S. Consumer Spending Soft in August -- 2nd Update" at 1:08 p.m. ET, and "U.S. Consumer Spending Soft in August -- 3rd Update" at 3:02 p.m. ET, on September 29, mistakenly said the change was from a year earlier. (Oct. 5, 2017)
Continue Reading Below
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
October 05, 2017 10:04 ET (14:04 GMT)