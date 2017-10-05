Consumer Companies Higher Ahead of Jobs Report -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies rose ahead of Friday's jobs report.

New weekly jobless claims fell last week after rising sharply in the preceding weeks because of the effects of hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

Shares of beer distributor Constellation Brands reported a 13% jump in beer sales in the summer months, as consumers shifted to Corona and Modelo from other brands.

Whirlpool won crucial backing from a government panel in its bid to limit competition from foreign washing machine makers, as the Trump administration continues to invoke little-used trade regulations -- as it has in the steel industry -- in its protectionist tilt.

Recent softness in European consumer data is likely a blip, according to one brokerage. "The fundamentals for the consumer remain supportive and there is no reason for real consumption growth to decelerate," said analysts at brokerage Credit Suisse, in a research note.

