Aviva Buys Majority Share holding in Wealthify Group

Aviva PLC (AV.LN) said Thursday that it has agreed to buy a majority share holding in Wealthify Group Ltd., the owner of low-cost investment service Wealthify.

Continue Reading Below

The insurance provider said that the investment was part of Aviva's strategy to build customer loyalty by providing customers with a range of insurance and investment services, managed through Aviva's digital hub, MyAviva.

Aviva's investment will support Wealthify's business development, helping to accelerate Wealthify's growth plans.

Write to Oliver Griffin at oliver.griffin@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 05, 2017 02:28 ET (06:28 GMT)