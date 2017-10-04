Fischer: Pace of Real Interest Rate Increase is 'OK, Not Terrific'

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer said Wednesday the central bank's inflation-adjusted benchmark interest rate's slow rise is "OK, not terrific."

U.S. Stocks Inch Higher, Led by Internet Retailers

Shares of internet retailers rose, putting major stock indexes on track to extend recent winning streaks. The Dow industrials added 0.2%.

U.S. Service-Sector Activity Accelerated in September

Service sector activity across the U.S. accelerated in September, signaling positive momentum in the sector powering the bulk of the U.S. labor market.

ADP: U.S. Private Sector Adds 135,000 Jobs in September

Hiring at private U.S. employers grew less than expected last month, according to a report Wednesday, as Hurricanes Harvey and Irma dented employment growth.

Curb Your Enthusiasm About the Jobs Report

The way the stock market reacts to Friday's jobs report may say more about the stock market than it does about jobs.

Oil Near Flat After Report Shows Stockpiles Shrank

Oil prices wavered between gains and losses Wednesday morning, after the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that crude stockpiles shrank sharply as foreign buyers clamored for cargoes of U.S. crude.

U.S. Oil Inventories Fall Sharply in Latest Week

U.S. crude-oil inventories decreased by six million barrels, weekly government data showed, much more than the 300,000 barrels expected by analysts. Gasoline supplies rose by a greater-than-expected 1.6 million barrels.

Puerto Rico Bonds Slide as Trump Says 'Goodbye' to Territory's Debt

Puerto Rico bond prices fell after President Trump said the U.S. territory's $73 billion debt load may get wiped out to help the island recover from Hurricane Maria.

Spanish Markets Sink but Rest of Europe Still Afloat

Spanish shares and bonds sold off for a third day amid concern the crisis spurred by Catalonia's independence vote could escalate, but the turmoil has yet to significantly hit European debt markets.

Eurozone Retail Sales Fall Again, Posing Quandary for ECB

Retail sales declined across the euro area for the second straight month in August, signaling a warning to the European Central Bank as it considers a reduction in its stimulus measures.

