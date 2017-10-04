U.S. Service-Sector Activity Accelerated in September

Continue Reading Below

Service sector activity across the U.S. accelerated in September, signaling positive momentum in the sector powering the bulk of the U.S. labor market.

ADP: U.S. Private Sector Adds 135,000 Jobs in September

Hiring at private U.S. employers grew less than expected last month, according to a report Wednesday, as Hurricanes Harvey and Irma dented employment growth.

Fischer: Pace of Real Interest Rate Increase is 'OK, Not Terrific'

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer said Wednesday the central bank's inflation-adjusted benchmark interest rate's slow rise is "OK, not terrific."

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. Stocks Inch Higher, Led by Internet Retailers

Shares of internet retailers rose, helping to offset declines elsewhere in U.S. stocks. The Dow industrials added 0.1%.

Oil Near Flat After Report Shows Stockpiles Shrank

Oil prices wavered between gains and losses Wednesday morning, after the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that crude stockpiles shrank sharply as foreign buyers clamored for cargoes of U.S. crude.

U.S. Oil Inventories Fall Sharply in Latest Week

U.S. crude-oil inventories decreased by six million barrels, weekly government data showed, much more than the 300,000 barrels expected by analysts. Gasoline supplies rose by a greater-than-expected 1.6 million barrels.

Talking Taxes: The Sacred Cows of the Tax Code

GOP plans for a big tax overhaul hinge on how far the White House and Congress are willing to go in reining in popular tax breaks, sometimes known as the sacred cows of the tax code. WSJ's Richard Rubin explains...with real cows.

Curb Your Enthusiasm About the Jobs Report

The way the stock market reacts to Friday's jobs report may say more about the stock market than it does about jobs.

Eurozone Retail Sales Fall Again, Posing Quandary for ECB

Retail sales declined across the euro area for the second straight month in August, signaling a warning to the European Central Bank as it considers a reduction in its stimulus measures.

ECB Sets Out New Rules to Tackle Bad Loans

The European Central Bank published new rules to strengthen the buffer that banks use to cover bad loans, its latest move to tackle a major problem for the region's banking sector.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 04, 2017 13:15 ET (17:15 GMT)