Asia-Pacific Stocks Higher as Hong Kong Nears 10-Year High

Hong Kong flirted with its best levels in a decade and stocks elsewhere in Asia-Pacific were mostly higher Wednesday, following fresh records for U.S. indexes overnight.

Big-Rig Orders Post Another Monthly Increase on Improving Freight Market

Trucking companies accelerated big-rig orders for the fourth consecutive month, bolstered by strong manufacturing activity and an improving freight market.

Apartment Slowdown Spreads to Less Expensive Cities

A chill that started in the New York and San Francisco rental-apartment markets last year is spreading to less expensive cities.

SEC Weighs How to Protect Vast Trading Database From Hackers

U.S. regulators, already grappling with defending their systems against hackers, are taking a fresh look at how to protect a vast database of stock-market trades that promises to be an even bigger target of cyberthieves.

BOC Official: Firm Creation Should Pick Up Speed Amid Growth

Canadian economic growth is expected to slow in the next few quarters but remain at a pace that encourages investors to start new firms, Bank of Canada deputy governor Sylvain Leduc said.

Holiday Sales Forecasts Are Rosy, but Not for All Retailers

Sales overall are likely to be strong over the winter holidays, buoyed by low unemployment and rising stock markets that help high-income shoppers feel flush, according to several retail industry groups and consultants.

Retail Real Estate Holds Steady Despite Store Closures

The increase in store closures across the U.S. this year has had only a moderate impact on national retail vacancy rates and rents, a new report shows.

Regulators Fret About Cyber Risk After SEC Hack

A pair of top U.S. regulators called for increased attention to cyber risks to the financial system Tuesday in the wake of the hack of the Securities and Exchange Commission's corporate filing system.

Brexit Talks Show Continuing Divide Between U.K., EU Lawmakers

British government ministers presented an upbeat picture of the U.K.'s prospects outside the EU, as European lawmakers said too little headway had been made in Brexit talks to allow discussions to begin on a future trade deal with the U.K.

GM, Ford, Toyota Post Sharply Higher Sales in September

Major auto makers posted mostly solid sales gains in September amid heavier discounts and surging demand to replace hurricane-damaged vehicles, giving the industry relief from months of declining results.

