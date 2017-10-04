EU Orders Recoup of $300 Million in Amazon Back Taxes

The European Union upped the stakes in its push to collect taxes from U.S. tech giants, pressing its cases against Amazon.com and Apple.

Wells Fargo Details Refunds to Certain Mortgage Customers

Wells Fargo said it is refunding certain customers who may have wrongfully paid fees for mortgage lock extensions. The bank gave additional details on its plans after CEO Timothy Sloan mentioned the refunds during a congressional hearing Tuesday.

Plastics Company A. Schulman Weighs Sale

Plastics maker A. Schulman is exploring a sale, according to people familiar with the matter.

PepsiCo, Pushing Healthier Drinks, Loses Market Share in Sodas

PepsiCo, attempting to diversify its beverage portfolio with less sugary drinks, shifted too much shelf space and marketing money away from its main soda brands in the third quarter, causing a drop in North American sales, company executives said.

Yahoo Estimate of Breached Accounts Triples to 3 Billion

A massive data breach at Yahoo in 2013 was far more extensive than previously disclosed, affecting all of its 3 billion user accounts, its parent company Verizon said.

Monsanto Boosted by Continued Adoption of New Products

Continued adoption of new soybean, cotton and corn products drove Monsanto's quarterly revenue, even amid what it called a challenging agricultural environment.

Mexico Gets No Bids to Partner With Pemex in Shallow-Water Fields

Mexican state oil company Petróleos Mexicanos' effort to secure a partner for two shallow-water fields in the Gulf of Mexico fell flat as no companies made bids at an auction held by the oil regulator.

Sonos, a Wireless-Speaker Pioneer, Plays Catch Up

When Amazon's Echo smart speaker took off in 2015, Sonos's sales off a cliff. Now Sonos has a new game plan: partnering with rivals. On Wednesday, it is launching its first smart speaker, powered by Alexa.

Sears Canada Bankruptcy Deals Threaten to Sink Chairman's Bid

Sears Canada is on the verge of liquidation after a court-appointed monitor proposed asset sales that would undermine a pending going-concern bid by management.

Uber Board Approves Series of Corporate Reforms

Uber's board has approved a series of corporate reforms along with a multi-billion investment from SoftBank that are designed to strengthen the company's governance while at the same time strip power from former CEO Travis Kalanick.

October 04, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)