Materials Flat After Mixed Futures Performance -- Materials Roundup

Shares of commodities producers were flat amid mixed performance in raw-materials futures markets.

Gold futures ticked up as the dollar gave back some of its gains against other currencies.

Copper futures were lower after running up in recent weeks amid boosted growth expectations and renewed strike activity in a major Indonesian mine.

Plastics maker A. Schulman is exploring a sale, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

October 04, 2017 16:58 ET (20:58 GMT)