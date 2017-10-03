Telecom Stocks Higher As Fears About Movie Business Recede - Telecoms Roundup

Shares of telecommunications companies rose slightly as fears about slowing cinema ticket sales were alleviated by September tallies. Driven by Time Warner hit "It," movie ticket sales in the U.S. and Canada in September were $708.9 million, the highest ever for the month. For the first time since the emergence of the VCR, movie studios are fearful that changing consumer habits in the U.S. in the era of "Netflix and chill" could reduce attendance at theatres. Hollywood studios are being short changed by millions of dollars at China's box office, according to a recent audit for the Motion Picture Association of America.
October 03, 2017 16:19 ET (20:19 GMT)