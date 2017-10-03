Samsung HMD Odyssey Joins Microsoft's Mixed Reality World

Microsoft's mixed reality ambitions always extended far beyond HoloLens. Today at a press event in San Francisco, HoloLens creator Alex Kipman revealed what's next for Windows Mixed Reality and the newest partner device added to the ecosystem—the Samsung HMD Odyssey.

Continue Reading Below

Samsung's new headset joins devices from Acer, Dell, HP, and Lenovo that are all now available for pre-order ahead of Oct. 17, when the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update will officially be released with mixed reality support. The Samsung HMD Odyssey will retail for $499 and start shipping on Nov. 6.

According to Alanna Cotton, VP and General Manager of Samsung Electronics America, the headset will have dual AMOLED displays, built-in spatial AKG headphones, inside-out tracking, a built-in microphone, and motion controllers with a 110-degree field of view.

Samsung Windows Mixed Reality headset pic.twitter.com/pOelleMpew — WalkingCat (@h0x0d) September 26, 2017

This article originally appeared on PCMag.com.