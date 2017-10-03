Why Emerging Markets Are Popping Despite the Risks

The amount of money flowing into emerging markets is set to top $1 trillion in 2017, the biggest flow of funds in three years, as economic growth in these countries and low returns in the developed world create a sweet spot for many developing nations.

Abu Dhabi Launches $10 Billion Bond Sale

Abu Dhabi launched the sale of bonds worth $10 billion, raising cash from the international markets to help bolster the oil exporter's finances.

Payday Lending Goes on Trial

A federal racketeering case against a Kansas City businessman and race-car driver who ran a $2 billion enterprise is intensifying focus on a sector that some describe as predatory and others defend as a vital service.

Warburg Pincus to Sell $1.2 Billion of Asian Assets to Secondhand Buyers

Warburg Pincus selling a roughly $1.2 billion slice of Asian investments from one of its funds to secondhand buyers, said people familiar with the matter, a move that demonstrates how private-equity firms are using secondary market deals to reshape their portfolios and return cash to investors.

Ashish Thakkar to Leave African Banking Group He Co-Founded

Atlas Mara co-founder Ashish Thakkar is leaving the group, and other officials are also departing, to make way for directors being installed by new shareholder Fairfax Africa.

Hurricane Maria Packs a One-Two Punch for Insurance

The losses in Puerto Rico as a result of Hurricane Maria may surpass the more than $50 billion caused by Harvey and Irma, proving very costly for insurers.

Finance Chiefs Centralize to Cut Costs, Make Smarter Decisions

Companies are opting to centralize finance functions to cut costs and be more efficient.

U.K. Pension Funds Catch Infrastructure Bug With Airports Approach

U.K. pension funds under pressure to improve returns without taking excessive risk are joining the global rush to buy airports, wind farms and other infrastructure.

Regulators Disagreed Sharply on Freeing AIG of Federal Oversight

U.S. regulators disagreed sharply about whether to remove AIG from federal oversight, including over whether Friday's vote to release the company was legal, documents released Monday show.

Wells Fargo CEO to Apologize for Scandal at Hearing

Wells Fargo Chief Executive Timothy Sloan is expected to apologize for the bank's phony-account scandal Tuesday and tell Senate lawmakers that his firm has rehired about 1,800 employees who left over shortcomings with its sales practices.

October 03, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)