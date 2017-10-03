Citi's Lehman Settlement Closes Door on 2008 Post-Mortem

Citigroup will hand over $1.74 billion to walk away from disputes with now-defunct Lehman Brothers, a deal that cuts short an autopsy of the banks' crisis-era derivative-trading practices.

Sony's PlayStation Business Gets a New Chief

Sony said Andrew House, who steered PlayStation 4 sales to the top spot globally, will leave the Japanese conglomerate by the end of this year.

Facebook Estimates 10 Million Users Saw Russian-Backed Ads

Facebook Inc. on Monday said it estimates 10 million people saw ads it has discovered on its platform paid for by Russian entities, but warned that it may not have uncovered all malicious activity that attempted to interfere in the American political process.

Regulators Disagreed Sharply on Freeing AIG of Federal Oversight

U.S. regulators disagreed sharply about whether to remove AIG from federal oversight, including over whether Friday's vote to release the company was legal, documents released Monday show.

Justice Department Clears CenturyLink's $25 Billion Takeover of Level 3

The U.S. Justice Department agreed to clear CenturyLink Inc.'s $25 billion takeover of Level 3 Communications Inc. if the telecom providers shed some of their fiber-optic infrastructure, moving the deal one step closer to closing.

Google, Facebook Tackle Misinformation About Las Vegas Shooting

Alphabet Inc.'s Google and Facebook Inc. displayed false information in the wake of the Las Vegas shooting, raising further concerns over people's ability to manipulate the heavily trafficked platforms for social media and news.

Tesla Misses Model 3 Production Goals

Tesla badly missed its goal of building 1,500 Model 3 cars in the third quarter, the first sign that the production ramp-up for the new sedan isn't going as smoothly as planned.

Jeff Immelt Steps Aside as GE Chairman, Months Ahead of Schedule

Jeff Immelt, the longtime leader of General Electric Co., is stepping aside as chairman and leaving the board of the industrial giant several months ahead of schedule.

Takata Assures Creditors on Sale to Key Safety Systems

Takata has ironed out the final details of the $1.6 billion sale of the bulk of its business to Key Safety Systems, a lawyer for the car-parts maker told a judge Monday.

Uber Investors Clash With Board Over Voting Power

Uber Technologies Inc.'s board is bracing for a contentious battle over voting control after two investors threatened legal action ahead of a planned vote Tuesday that could upend the board and diminish the power of some of the company's earliest shareholders.

October 03, 2017 01:15 ET (05:15 GMT)