Merck KGaA to Invest EUR35 Million in Italy Plant's Production Line

Germany's Merck KGaA (MRK.XE) said Tuesday it would invest 35 million euros ($41.1 million) in a new production line for its biotechnology manufacturing site in Bari, Italy.

The production line is expected to have an annual capacity of 14 million units and be fully operational in 2022.

The Bari site--established in 1992 and employing 225 people--specializes in filling and packaging Merck's biotech medicines for multiple sclerosis, fertility and endocrinology.

In 2014, Merck invested EUR50 million in a fully-automated production line at the plant.

October 03, 2017 07:03 ET (11:03 GMT)